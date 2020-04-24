Coast Guard monitoring oil tankers near LA, Long Beach ports

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6121982" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the oil industry's future remains in question, AIR7 HD spotted dozens of oil tankers docked in the waters off the coast of Long Beach on Tuesday.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is keeping a close watch on an increasing number of oil tankers near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.The Coast Guard says there were 27 tankers off the Southern California coast as of Thursday afternoon.Companies are storing their excess supply of crude oil on the ships because of the lack of demand during the COVID-19 crisis.The Coast Guard says its main focus is to protect the surrounding environment and ensure the safety of the ships as well."Due to the unique nature of this situation, the Coast Guard is constantly evaluating and adapting our procedures to ensure the safety of the vessels at anchor and the protection of the surrounding environment," said Cmdr. Marshall Newberry from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach. "Coast Guard watchstanders, in partnership with the Marine Exchange of Southern California, are closely monitoring each anchorage to manage the increased number of tank vessels we're seeing off the California coast."On Tuesday, AIR7 HD spotted dozens of oil tankers docked in the waters off the coast of Long Beach.