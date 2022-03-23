Proposed Downey sports bar Ojos Locos faces strong opposition from parents, some city officials

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Ojos Locos, a new chain restaurant with scantily-clad waitresses, is set to open in Downey, but there is push back from protesters and some city officials.Angelica Hernandez is leading the fight to keep the Texas-based chain from opening in Downey."Not here, it can't be permitted," Hernandez said.The owners of Ojos Locos say their establishments are sports bars that cater to a Latino clientele. They have locations in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. The Downey location would be the chain's first in California.It's the way the waitresses are dressed -- and the location of the proposed sports bar -- that has some residents concerned.Images from the Facebook account for the Ojos Locos location in Dallas shows waitresses in revealing outfits.The sports bar would be located at an old Denny's restaurant near Downey High School and a performing arts center. Hernandez says Ojos Locos doesn't belong here."We have to protect our children," Hernandez said. "The high school is just a block away. Our senior citizens' condominiums and retirement homes are just over the train tracks, so right on their back door."Yetlaneci Sanchez is a Downey resident and owns a flower shop in the city."It's definitely not the place that I want my daughter to be exposed to walking home with her friends," Sanches said. "It's not something I'm going to support."Last month, the planning commission for the city of Downey approved the permit for the restaurant to come in. The push back has the city council looking at ways to regulate how waiters and waitresses should dress in the entire city.Eyewitness News reached out to ownership of the restaurant in Dallas but have not heard back.In the local newspaper, The Downy Patriot, a spokesperson for the company says, "Ojos Locos is proud to support each individual community we serve, and we work collaboratively with members of each community to adhere to local requirements and preferences."If the location of the new restaurant was in an industrial area of the city, people say there would be no complaints.Residents will be asked to sign a petition before the City Council meeting to keep the restaurant from opening there.