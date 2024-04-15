Olivia Rodrigo performs with No Doubt during group's Coachella reunion set

INDIO, Calif. -- No Doubt performed their long-awaited reunion set at the Coachella music festival this weekend, bridging the gap between their '90s roots and the festival's young audience with help from Olivia Rodrigo.

The "Drivers License" singer made a surprise appearance at the festival on Saturday, joining original band members Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young on stage during the band's 2000 hit "Bathwater," which was releasednearly three years before Rodrigo was born.

Saturday's No Doubt performance marks the first time in roughly a decade that Stefani, Kanal, Dumont and Young played live together.

The setlist included some of their most beloved songs including "Sunday Morning," "Don't Speak" and "Spiderwebs," among many others. Old video footage of the punk band's heyday played on the video screens throughout the set, according to social media posts.

At one point, Stefani had a bit of fun with the Coachella crowd, asking all of the boys to sing the hook to "I'm Just a Girl" in a rollicking call-and-repeat moment, according to footage shared online.

No Doubt originally formed in the mid-90s and became known for their enduring 1995 studio album "Tragic Kingdom," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart at the time and spawned many hit songs, some of which they performed on the Coachella stage.

In the early aughts, band members went on to pursue solo projects after releasing a number of albums together. In 2004, Stefani released her first solo album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." and has released three more solo albums since then.

No Doubt is set to return to the Coachella stage once more during the festival's second weekend.

