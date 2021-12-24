u.s. & world

Delta, United airlines canceling some Christmas Eve flights due to omicron surge

United Airlines said Thursday it preemptively canceled 112 flights for Friday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Busiest travel day of the year underway amid COVID surge

NEW YORK -- At least two major airlines have announced they are collectively canceling more than 200 flights for Christmas Eve -- some due to the surge of the omicron variant.

United Airlines said Thursday it preemptively canceled 112 flights for Friday. The United app told customers on some canceled flights that it is "due to an increase in COVID cases limiting crew availability."

RELATED: United Airlines fires 593 people for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate

A spokesperson for United released the following statement:

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays."

Delta Airlines is also proactively canceling around 90 flights for Friday, out of roughly 3,000 planned departures.

RELATED: Fauci urges Americans to stay 'prudent' as omicron 'something to be reckoned with'

The airline says this is due to a combination of issues including potential inclement weather and the impact of the omicron variant.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

"Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources -- including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying -- before canceling around 90 flights for Friday. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york citytravelcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicchristmas eveairlinepandemicpassengercovid 19airport newsunited airlinesair travelairline industryu.s. & worlddeltaholiday travelflights restricted
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant in face
Fees for US passports are about to pop way up
COVID in kids: Doctors push for vaccines as cases of MIS-C rise
US reunites 100 kids taken from parents under Trump border policy
TOP STORIES
Teen killed by LAPD bullet during suspect takedown at Burlington store
LA County COVID infections continue dramatic rise with 8K new cases
Rain triggers mandatory evacuation order in OC burn scar area
SoCal to get hit with heavy and intense rain through the evening
Woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant in face
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs
Show More
COVID in kids: Doctors push for vaccines as cases of MIS-C rise
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Sierra Nevada mountains could see 10 feet of snow
Love, loss, hope, tears in new movie 'A Journal for Jordan'
US reunites 100 kids taken from parents under Trump border policy
More TOP STORIES News