To enter an OTRC Instagram Sweepstakes you must:
(1) "Follow" the OTRC Instagram account (@otrc);
(2) Find and "Like" the Sweepstakes-themed post on the OTRC Instagram feed
("Sweepstakes Post"); AND
(3) Comment on the Sweepstakes Post by tagging three (3) of your friends
DISNEY'S THE LION KING 2019 OTRC SWEEPSTAKES - OFFICIAL RULES
10/24/19-10/29/19
https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/90d853ad36ce6139c148bd6e20a75a82.pdf
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT 2019 OTRC SWEEPSTAKES - OFFICIAL RULES
11/19/19-11/24/19
https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/6efa139403d53def61b4ce28a412877e.pdf
IT CHAPTER TWO 2019 OTRC SWEEPSTAKES - OFFICIAL RULES
12/10/19-12/15/19
https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/c71caa32616d320a2eb2f334b8301efd.pdf
SPIES IN DISGUISE 2019 OTRC SWEEPSTAKES - OFFICIAL RULES
12/17/19-12/22/19
https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/346472d5973aa668091d13587a3ce2af.pdf
On The Red Carpet Instagram Sweepstakes
