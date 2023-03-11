On The Red Carpet Oscar Sunday Preview special

From a VIP tour of the champagne colored carpet to sitting down with this year's Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel, it's a special look at all-things Oscar Sunday.

On The Red Carpet is giving you a preview of what you will see on Oscar Sunday, and you can expect to be dazzled!

Jimmy Kimmel is back as host of the show and helped roll out the champagne carpet on Hollywood Boulevard. Then, On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio had an opportunity to sit down with Kimmel to see what he has planned for the big day.

Looking ahead to the big day, On The Red Carpet has the first live interview position, while On The Red Carpet fashion expert Roshumba Williams and Leslie Lopez will be nearby to talk about the night's biggest fashion hits and moments.

Then, under our exclusive On The Red Carpet balcony where right above ABC7's Rachel Brown and Tony Cabrera will be providing more insight, such as taking a look at some of the Oscar viewing parties happening across the country.

And when it comes to performances, the 95th Oscars also plans to deliver! Those slated to hit the stage include Rihanna, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren and more. You can also expect some of Hollywood's top actors to hand out some of the night's coveted awards, like Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and John Travolta.

This year On The Red Carpet will also bring you the best when it comes to all the after parties, such as the Governor's Ball, the ultra exclusive Vanity Fair gala and the Elton John AIDS Foundation event.

It's all gearing up for a celebratory night of Hollywood glam and glitz with inspiring star power and talent.

On The Red Carpet and ABC have your Oscar Sunday covered.