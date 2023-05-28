On The Red Carpet previews what movies and TV shows to watch in June, including "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Marvel's "Secret Invasion," Pixar's "Elemental" and season two of "The Bear."

What to watch in June: 'Indiana Jones,' Pixar's 'Elemental,' Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' and more

The month of June is full of exciting new shows and movies, including Harrison Ford's farewell appearance as Indiana Jones in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," opening in theaters June 30.

The latest "Indy" film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where Ford talked about his final performance as the beloved archaeologist and wearing his iconic costume again.

"It's a great costume, and it's a really unique character," Ford said. "I was so glad to be back in it."

Also this June, Samuel L. Jackson battles evil aliens in Marvel's "Secret Invasion." Jackson returns as Nick Fury, a character he's played in 11 Marvel movies, but this time, he doesn't have the Avengers to help him. "Secret Invasion" premieres June 21 on Disney+.

From Disney Pixar, "Elemental" is about the spark between a fire element named Ember and a water element named Wade. It opens in theaters June 16.

We'll also see the remarkable origin story of the popular snack, "Flamin' Hot Cheetos" from first time feature film director Eva Longoria.

"It's a great story about a Mexican janitor who really came up with the idea to market to Hispanics," Longoria told "On the Red Carpet." "And he did it with this particular product called Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and now it's the number one snack in the world."

"'Flamin' Hot' is the first movie to premiere simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu. You can stream it June 9.

There are also new seasons of "The Wonder Years" and "The Bachelorette" on ABC this June, and the award-winning Hulu series "The Bear" will serve up season 2.

Watch the entire June preview episode of "On the Red Carpet" in the video above.