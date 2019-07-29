One home damaged amid 109-acre brush fire in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one home was damaged by flames as a brush fire scorched through 109 acres in Chino Hills on Sunday.

Firefighters cautioned the rate of spread could lead to the flames burning at least 200 acres.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries have been reported as of Sunday afternoon. Conditions were contributing to the spread, with temperatures in the 90s through the afternoon and a light breeze fanning the flames.

The flames appeared to be coming dangerously close to homes and at least one on Miramonte Court incurred extensive damage when flames broke out on the roof. Firefighters attacked the structure fire with water and were able to keep it from spreading to other homes.

The vegetation fire - named the Star Fire - began near Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane just before 2 p.m., according to the Chino Valley Independent Fire Department.

Chino Valley Fire crews were working to contain the blaze and urged people to avoid the area.

Firefighters appeared to be making progress, with containment listed at 50% by 5 p.m.

Chino Hills Parkway between Falling Star and Chino Avenue were closed to traffic.



Los Angeles County Fire and Cal Fire also responded to the scene.
