Chino Hills fire: One home damaged, forward progress stopped after 154 acres burned

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one home was damaged by flames as a brush fire scorched through 154 acres in Chino Hills on Sunday.

Firefighters appeared to be making headway battling the flames, with forward progress stopped and containment listed at 65% by evening.

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported. Dry, hot conditions were contributing to the spread, with temperatures in the 90s through the afternoon and a light breeze fanning the flames.

The flames came dangerously close to a number of homes and one house on Miramonte Court incurred extensive damage when flames broke out on the roof. Firefighters attacked the structure fire with water and were able to keep it from spreading to other homes.

A multi-acre brush fire was burning in Chino Hills Sunday afternoon, possibly threatening nearby homes.

A multi-acre brush fire was burning in Chino Hills Sunday afternoon, possibly threatening nearby homes.



The vegetation fire - named the Star Fire - began near Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane just before 2 p.m., according to the Chino Valley Independent Fire Department.

Chino Valley Fire crews were working to contain the blaze and urged people to avoid the area.

Chino Hills Parkway between Falling Star and Chino Avenue were closed to traffic.



Los Angeles County Fire and Cal Fire also responded to the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chino hillssan bernardino countybrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect -- WATCH LIVE
Garlic Festival Shooting: Police radio broadcasts capture chaotic scene
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Search continues for suspect who shot, killed off-duty LAPD officer in Lincoln Heights
Fire destroys home in San Dimas
60 Fwy reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
Slain Granada Hills woman's family pleads for gunman to surrender
SoCal water polo players injured in S. Korea balcony collapse
More TOP STORIES News