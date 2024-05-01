Suspect at large after chase ends in Rolling Hills Estates area

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- One of three suspects remains at large after a pursuit ended in the Rolling Hills Estates area Wednesday afternoon.

Palos Verdes Peninsula High School has been placed on lockdown after the suspects reportedly fled in the area following the chase.

Sheriff's officials said two of the suspects are in custody but the third remains on the run. Their clothing was reportedly found in trash cans in the area.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.