1 person found dead after fire breaks out at Ontario apartment home

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was found dead after a fire broke out at an apartment home in Ontario.

Firefighters responded to the single-story home on North San Antonio Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They arrived within 5 minutes of receiving the call, and the fire was quickly contained.

One person was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was also living in the apartment was able to escape. She has since been staying with her neighbors who offered help, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.