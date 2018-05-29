Baby fatally struck by car in Ontario domestic dispute; mother arrested

Sarah Gomez, 19, of Ontario, is accused of striking her boyfriend and baby girl with a car on Monday, May 28, 2018.

By and ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
A 7-month-old baby died after being hit by a car during a domestic dispute in Ontario, and the child's mother has been arrested on suspicion of DUI causing her child's death.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute call at about 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of W. D Street.

Ontario police said a young mother, later identified as 19-year-old Sarah Gomez, and her boyfriend were having an argument inside a vehicle until the boyfriend stepped out with the couple's child.

Soon after, the mother, in the driver's seat, struck the man, who was holding their baby girl in his arms, police said.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The 21-year-old boyfriend was transported with abrasions that were not life-threatening, police said.

"I believe, at this time, that the father and the child were either at the side of the car or at the back of the car, I'm not sure. It did happen near the apron of the driveway and getting into the street area," said Ontario PD Sgt. Jeff Higbee.

Neighbors near the family's home said they were in shock to hear about the tragedy. Edith Ramirez said the couple was very attentive to their daughter, especially the child's father.

Next-door neighbor Sandra Rodriguez said she can't imagine what the family is going through

"He is a very good father, yeah. I saw when they came, he was always carrying the baby. This is really, really sad," she said.

Gomez was arrested at the hospital. Police say she is being charged with DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

She was brought to West Valley Detention Center and was being held on $100,000 bail.

Police said it was not yet clear whether the strike was intentional but learned the couple had possibly been drinking at a family gathering prior to the incident.
