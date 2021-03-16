Ontario explosion: Witness videos show fireworks igniting, massive smoke plume

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A house full of fireworks exploded in Ontario Tuesday, setting multiple structures on fire. At least two people were killed in the incident.

The huge blast was felt and seen for miles. Residents as far away as Anaheim and Huntington Beach reported feeling the explosion. Eyewitnesses captured the dramatic explosion as it unfolded.

The massive explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Francis Street, shattering nearby windows and sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

City officials said the fire erupted after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited." At least one other home was also burning, along with several outdoor structures on a ranch-like property.

Watch videos above from eyewitnesses who captured footage of sparks flying in the air amid the smoke plume, as frightened residents fled from the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countyexplosionfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 killed in fireworks explosion, fire at Ontario home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in fireworks explosion, fire at Ontario home
Riverside, Ventura counties move into red tier
Gov. Newsom says he's 'worried' about recall effort
Reclaiming 50 years of lost African American history in Santa Monica
Tuesday marks LA County's anniversary of first shut down order
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
Show More
11 CA counties change tiers
Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early
Aquarium of the Pacific reopens indoor exhibits at limited capacity
Women and Unemployment Town Hall
The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
More TOP STORIES News