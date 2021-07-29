Video: Fight breaks out on 60 Freeway in Ontario after crash, officer tackles men to ground

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows a fight that started on the 60 Freeway in Ontario and had to be broken up by police.

Officers received multiple calls of a fight involving several people on eastbound lanes near Vineyard Avenue on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to the Ontario Police Department.

Authorities say it began with a collision, and as the drivers were exchanging information, a violent brawl began.

Responding officers tried to calm the individuals, but even while handcuffed, they still tried to attack each other. Footage from the scene shows one officer tackling at least two of the men to the ground to end the fight.

Three people were arrested, including a father and son. One officer sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The department is now investigating the use of force incident.

