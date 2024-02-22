$167,000 worth of stolen batteries from cell tower sites recovered in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than $160,000 worth of stolen batteries from cell tower sites across Southern California have been recovered.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies found them after serving a search warrant at a battery store on Mission Boulevard in Ontario Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they found over 275 batteries that were allegedly stolen from AT &T remote sites throughout the region. They're estimated to be worth $167,000.

It's unclear if anybody was arrested. Additional details were not available.