Massive fire rips through foam business in Orange County, sending large plume of smoke into air

By and ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive fire rips through foam business in Orange County

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire ripped through an industrial complex in the city of Orange overnight, sending a thick cloud of smoke into the sky and prompting a large firefighter response.

The blaze was reported just after midnight Wednesday at a business on Batavia Street that manufactures foam products, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Officials say employees noticed smoke coming from one of the foam buns, which are as big as rail cars, before the flames took off.

Employees tried moving the bun to a more open area but the ignition was too fast, causing them to be evacuated. Nobody was injured.

The main portion of the fire, which created a smoke plume that could be seen from miles away, was knocked down around 2:30 a.m. but firefighters remained on scene as some foam buns were still smoldering.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangeorange countybuilding fireorange county fire authorityfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County masking could last through April, health director says
LAPD arrests juvenile suspected of attacking, robbing teen sisters
Rams fan claims he was attacked by another fan at Rams-Cardinals game
What prompted 'no-knock' warrant that led to deadly MN police shooting
Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside California mall
LA County moves to enforce COVID vaccine mandate in LASD
No known security threats to Super Bowl or LA region, DHS chief says
Show More
Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers
LA County health director: Host your Super Bowl parties outside
INTERACTIVE MAP: Super Bowl LVI venues and locations
LA brings the heat for Super Bowl with game day temps in upper 80s
Norco parents claim principal berated students for not wearing masks
More TOP STORIES News