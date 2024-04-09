Volunteers keep things flying high at Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (KABC) -- It may be one of the busiest hospitals in Orange County and all the patients treated here, are a bit on the wild side. At the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, volunteers who make sure the animals are well taken care of... and there are plenty of them!

"Right now, we're in the middle of baby season so there are baby everything here you know from baby ducks to hawks," said Susan Jensen, volunteer.

Visitors are welcome to tour here on Wildlife Wednesdays and walk through the interpretive center and see much more. Executive Director Debbie McGuire says every tour is different because staff here treat different patients daily.

'You'll get to see some of the baby animals that we care for; you'll be able to see some of the treatments that we do on some of our other patients," said McGuire. "We'll put up interesting radiographs so you can look at it and try to do a little forensics."

The Center has been open since 1997 in response to the American Trader oil spill. It is the only licensed, fully operating wildlife hospital in the area. In 2023 alone, nearly 7500 patients were treated here. City councilmembers say this is an important community partner.

"It's important for our eco system to be in balance and we need to be good stewards of it," said Rhonda Bolton, Huntington Beach Council Member.

"It's so important for our community being right on the coast here in Huntington Beach and regionally that we have people who have the capability to help those birds and all the wildlife that needs our assistance," said Natalie Moser, Huntington Beach Council Member.

Volunteer coordinator Jaret Davey says for him it's about their mission. "Birds are very near and dear to my heart and of course all the other critters that we work with here. It's really unique capacity to take animals in that are sick and injured and re-release them. It's a unique niche to fill."

You can join Wildlife Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm with a $20 donation.