Orange County beaches closed amid reports of lightning strikes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three beaches in Orange County were shut down temporarily Monday afternoon after reports of lightning strikes in the area.

Beach access in Newport Beach, Seal Beach and Laguna Beach was closed until weather conditions cleared up.

The closures came as pockets of quick but intense storms popped up in spots throughout Southern California.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.