Santa Ana winds return to SoCal Thursday, bringing gusty, dry conditions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Grab a warm jacket because the Santa Ana winds are returning to Southern California Thursday.

The winds will arrive overnight and into the morning, bringing gusty, dry conditions.

A wind advisory is in effect in the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, along with a portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 40 miles an hour are anticipated. Some gusts could reach as high as 60 miles an hour.

On Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a mostly sunny day with an afternoon high of 73. Winds could reach 35 mph in the canyons.

Valleys and the Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 69 on Thursday with the potential for damaging winds in the morning.

Beaches will see a high of 70 degrees with 2-5 foot surf on Thursday.

The winds will bring cold air to the mountains, dropping temperatures to 39 on Thursday.

Deserts will be sunny and windy with a high of 62 on Thursday.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

