Politics

Gov. Newsom announces reopening of two Orange County beaches

Orange County became a focal point last week after crowds flocked to beaches to escape the first heatwave of the year.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the reopening of two Orange County beaches on Monday as the state prepares to enter the second phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Newsom said beaches in San Clemente and Laguna Beach will reopen after local officials recently made modifications.

During his daily news conference, Gov. Newsom said local officials and law enforcement put together "an outstanding plan" for reopening those beaches.

Orange County became a focal point last week after crowds flocked to beaches to escape the first heatwave of the year, prompting Newsom's beach shutdown in the county on Friday.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders all OC beaches closed to prevent additional crowds violating physical distancing guidelines

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Huntington Beach on Friday to protest the statewide stay-at-home orders.

The latest development comes after Gov. Newsom announced the next stage of reopening California's economy is expected to begin as early as Friday.
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a "hard close" of all beaches in Orange County after seeing thousands of people flock to coastal cities over the past weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsorange countybeachescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Upcoming LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
IE blood bank collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
Show More
Sales soaring for light beers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Temecula teen saved by 'Idol' judges to stay in competition
Coronavirus updates: Live Events
Ventura County resumes issuing marriage licenses
OC conducts beach sweeps after Newsom orders countywide closures
More TOP STORIES News