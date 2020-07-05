Coronavirus Orange County

Seal Beach reopens early after closure for 4th of July weekend

For those looking to beat the heat a bit in Orange County, Seal Beach reopened on Sunday.
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- For those looking to beat the heat a bit in Orange County, Seal Beach reopened on Sunday.

County CEO Frank Kim said the decision to close county beaches this weekend was made to align with most major cities along the coast, and out of concern that with indoor dine-in restaurants and bars closed the county's beaches would be more overrun than usual during the holiday weekend.

San Clemente is under a soft closure with only parking lots closed through Sunday, but Mayor Pro Tem Laura Ferguson said she does not wish to close the beaches.

Meanwhile, beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain closed but are set to reopen Monday.

Orange County reported on Saturday 413 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, bringing the county's totals to 16,191 cases and 363 deaths.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessseal beachorange countybeaches4th of julyjuly 4thcoronavirus orange county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ORANGE COUNTY
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Gov. Newsom details tightened coronavirus restrictions
COVID-19 in OC: Record high 779 new cases reported
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illegal fireworks illuminate Southern California sky
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
LAPD senior detention officer dies from COVID, agency says
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in LA County
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
COVID-19 survivor gives birth to healthy triplets
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Show More
Compton boy who lost his hand to firework: 'I want to tie my shoes'
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Whittier woman, 22, with leukemia in need of bone marrow transplant
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
Person of interest sought in brush fire near Running Springs
More TOP STORIES News