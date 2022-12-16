Innocent driver killed in crash at end of chase in Westminster involving OC sheriff's deputies

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent driver was killed and another man was critically injured after a chase ended in a crash in Westminster on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies were chasing a suspect in a black Camaro around 10 a.m. for fraudulent tags, according to the OCSD. The Camaro fled on Newland Street and ran a red light at Trask Avenue in Westminster, slamming into a black BMW that was heading eastbound on Trask.

Two people inside the BMW were taken to a hospital after the crash. The driver, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, a 54-year-old man, was described as being in "critical, but stable, condition."

The suspect who was being chased fled the scene on foot. Sheriff's deputies, along with police officers from Westminster and Garden Grove, located and arrested the suspect a short time later. The suspect's name has not been released.

