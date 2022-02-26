Society

SoCal father pleads for return of his son who was allegedly abducted by mother, taken to Ukraine

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal dad says his 2-year-old son was abducted, taken to Ukraine

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Orange County man is pleading to be reunited with his 2-year-old son after the child's mother allegedly abducted him and took him to live in her native Ukraine.

Cesar Quintana is desperately trying to bring his son home.

Quintana said his son, Alexander, was kidnapped in Orange County by his mother in December of 2020.

The child's mother, who is Ukrainian, took him to Mariupol, a city that has been under fire since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

"I can't even describe the feeling ... frustration, anger, sadness," Quintana said.

Quintana said Alexander is in the care of his maternal grandmother.

He spent several months in Ukraine trying to convince her to let him bring his son back to California.

Quintana claims she asked him for $100,000.

"And then she changed her mind and said, 'Well, give me the money, and I'll raise him and then when he's older and he learns the right morals he can come home,'" Quintana said.

He was allowed occasional visits with Alexander but hasn't seen the 2-year-old in months.

"I saw him some time in November, and yes, I would see him in exchange for money, for support to his grandmother, and it was always with basically armed guards that she had," Quintana said.

Quintana was forced to leave Ukraine when his visa expired.

Images of violent attacks in the country is causing more heartache and concern about Alexander's safety.

"I'm always fighting those feelings of despair because my son's alive and he needs me," Quintana said.

He said he won't stop fighting for Alexander.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countywarukraineabductionmissing children
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom dropping 95% of CA's COVID-related executive orders
$6 a gallon? At least one gas station in LA hits the mark
LA man chronicles evacuation from Ukraine with his family
Suspects sought after allegedly attempting to rob man in Beverly Hills
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
UCLA proposes carbon dioxide removal program to revert climate crisis
Additional victims sought in high school sex assault case in Rialto
Show More
'American Idol' judges look ahead to 5th season together
What to know as LA County relaxes its indoor mask mandate
Alleged gang violence at NoHo apartment complex prompts lawsuit
OC high school on lockdown after 1 person stabbed
Cyber security tips as Biden warns Russia against cyberattacks on U.S.
More TOP STORIES News