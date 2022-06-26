Pets & Animals

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old girl in Fountain Valley caught and euthanized by wildlife officials

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers caught and euthanized the coyote that attacked a local 2-year-old at a park in Fountain Valley on June 21.

Wildlife officials took a DNA sample from the child's clothing and manage to track down the aggressive coyote inside the same park, before putting it down.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mile Square Regional Park, located between the 405 Freeway and the Santa Ana River, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

The little girl was was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officials said she's recovering from her injuries.

More information about coyotes and Fountain Valley's Coyote Management Plan can be found on the city's official website.

