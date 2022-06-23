Coyote attacks 2-year-old child at park in Fountain Valley, prompting search for animal, police say

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A coyote attacked a 2-year-old child earlier this week at a park in Fountain Valley, prompting a search for the animal, authorities announced Thursday.The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mile Square Regional Park, located between the 405 Freeway and the Santa Ana River, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department. The extent of the child's possible injuries was not disclosed."The attack was not immediately reported and initial efforts to locate the coyote were unsuccessful," police said in a news release.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified of the incident and took over as the lead agency in the investigation, officials said. That department and the Department of Agriculture launched an ongoing search in the area in an effort to find and euthanize the animal."The community is encouraged to continue to haze coyotes and keep small children and pets under close supervision," the police statement said.