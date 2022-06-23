Pets & Animals

Coyote attacks 2-year-old child at park in Fountain Valley, prompting search for animal, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A coyote attacked a 2-year-old child earlier this week at a park in Fountain Valley, prompting a search for the animal, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mile Square Regional Park, located between the 405 Freeway and the Santa Ana River, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department. The extent of the child's possible injuries was not disclosed.

"The attack was not immediately reported and initial efforts to locate the coyote were unsuccessful," police said in a news release.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified of the incident and took over as the lead agency in the investigation, officials said. That department and the Department of Agriculture launched an ongoing search in the area in an effort to find and euthanize the animal.

"The community is encouraged to continue to haze coyotes and keep small children and pets under close supervision," the police statement said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfountain valleyorange countychildrencoyotesanimal attack
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
Woman killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera identified
US coach makes dramatic rescue of swimmer at world championships
Missing man with autism found safe, truck stolen in OC is recovered
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
Dispute between 2 men ends in fatal shooting in Hollywood, LAPD says
OC congresswomen propose honoring church shooting victim
Show More
Man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police
Another lightning strike injury reported in Ridgecrest
Hailey Bieber's recently launched skin care company is being sued
1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Teen's miraculous survival in Surfside collapse finds purpose
More TOP STORIES News