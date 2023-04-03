Child killed, 2 adults injured after DUI suspect jumps curb in Orange County crash, authorities say

A child was killed and two adults were injured when they were struck by a suspected DUI driver in Orange County Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A child was killed and two adults were injured when they were struck by a suspected DUI driver in the Las Flores neighborhood of Orange County Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

A driver jumped a curb and hit the three victims as they were walking in the area of Antonio Parkway and Oaktree Lane, south of Mission Viejo, around 4:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The three victims were transported to a hospital, but the child did not survive. The two adults were being treated for serious injuries, said Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The child's age is unclear.

CHP said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Footage from the scene showed the car with a damaged windshield that was stopped on an embankment next to the sidewalk.