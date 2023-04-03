San Clemente man, 54, was allegedly driving on drugs in OC crash that killed infant

A child was killed and two adults were injured when they were struck by a suspected DUI driver in Orange County Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- The names have been released of the suspect and victims in a horrific Orange County crash that resulted in the death of an infant.

A driver allegedly under the influence of drugs jumped a curb and struck a family of three on Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood near Mission Viejo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Monday, the CHP identified the suspect as Daniel Patrick Lenihan, 54, of San Clemente. He was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata and he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Antonio Parkway and Oaktree Lane, south of Mission Viejo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two adults were hospitalized for major injuries and their 11-month-old son died.

The adults have been identified as Kyle Ohlwiler, 34, and Hayley Ohlwiler, 31, of Rancho Santa Margarita.

Investigators say the family was walking on the sidewalk with their son in a stroller when the Hyundai left the road and ended up driving for several hundred feet on the sidewalk along Antonio Parkway before colliding with them.