Multiple people shot at church in Laguna Woods; 1 person detained, authorities say

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the person was detained at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church located in the 24000 block of El Toro Road.
#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022
The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.
WATCH NOW | Hit play in the video player above to watch the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel
In an earlier update posted on Twitter, OCSD reported several people had been shot.
Firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the scene and were reportedly treating multiple people for injuries.
Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if the person detained is considered a suspect.
The condition of those people shot was also not immediately disclosed.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.