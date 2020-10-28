COVID-19 nearly 7 times more prevalent in Orange County than previously thought, study finds

The coronavirus is nearly seven times more prevalent in Orange County than previously thought, according to results from a new antibody study.Researchers with the University of California, Irvine, in collaboration with the county's Health Care Agency, tested a sample of Orange County residents and found that 11.5% of them have antibodies for the virus.Previous estimates had pegged that number at 2%, officials said."This rigorously designed surveillance study offers important information about how many residents of Orange County have already been exposed to COVID-19," said Bernadette Boden-Albala, director of UCI's Program in Public Health, in a press release. "Additionally, the study helps us to understand the impact of disparities."The study also found that Latino and low-income residents had the highest rates of COVID-19 antibodies, 17% and 15%, respectively.Researchers say the study results will help identify key demographics that are at higher risk of contracting the virus, and subsequently developing serious illness as a result.