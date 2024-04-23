Orange County crime victims and survivors honor those lost to violence

Families tied together by tragedy stood in solidarity in Santa Ana to honor loved ones killed in violent crimes.

Families tied together by tragedy stood in solidarity in Santa Ana to honor loved ones killed in violent crimes.

Families tied together by tragedy stood in solidarity in Santa Ana to honor loved ones killed in violent crimes.

Families tied together by tragedy stood in solidarity in Santa Ana to honor loved ones killed in violent crimes.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's an unbreakable bond no one wants to share.

Families tied together by tragedy stood in solidarity on Monday to honor loved ones killed in violent crimes.

Among the survivors was James Alvarez. He shared how difficult it's been to cope with the loss of his wife, who was killed while pregnant after she was hit by a drunk driver with three previous DUI convictions.

"Many people ask me how do you do it? How do you get by? I still don't know at times," Alvarez said.

"We all share that same pain," he said. "We all lost one. If you look around us, so many innocent lives lost because of selfish acts."

The Orange County District Attorney's Office honored victims of crime and survivors as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

"We need to see this. We need them to remind us, so we don't get callous - so we don't just survive and get through our jobs not feeling their pain," District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

"Because that woman that took my wife's life took everything from us," Alvarez added. "Took my wife's opportunity to meet our beautiful daughter. How proud she would be to this day having such a beautiful daughter that represents her."

Survivors said they live with a purpose to share the stories of those lost with the goal no one has to share the pain they live with every single day.

Spitzer said events like this serve as a reminder that what they do every day is important to families who are coping with the unimaginable.