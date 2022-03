ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Harley the Great Dane, and her owner had to be saved by firefighters after becoming stranded near their hillside home in Orange County.The dog fell down a hill and became stranded. That's when her owner decided to go after Harley to rescue her, but became trapped himself, officials said.Orange County Fire Authority crews were able to rescue the pairNo one was hurt in the incident.