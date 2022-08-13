Orange County man tests positive for West Nile virus; 1st reported case in county

Orange County has its first reported case of West Nile virus after a man tested positive this week.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County has its first reported case of West Nile virus after a man tested positive this week.

Details surrounding the man's condition weren't immediately released. It's also unclear of what portion of Orange County the resident resides in.

People over age 50 and those with certain medical conditions are at an increased risk of getting the virus, health officials warn.

"West Nile Virus is endemic in Orange County, recurring every year during the summer months and continuing into the fall," said Deputy County Health Officer Dr. Matthew Zahn. "The best way to avoid West Nile Virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites."

The virus spreads by insects, mostly mosquitoes, and can cause flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, body aches nausea and sometimes a rash.

Health officials say the best way to avoid the disease is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.