Orange County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox, public health officials say

The Orange County Health Care Agency said the case is still awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said the presumed infected person is already in isolation "and exposed contacts are in the process to receive post exposure prophylaxis vaccination."
No other details were given about the patient or where they contracted the disease.
