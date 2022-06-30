Health & Fitness

Orange County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox, public health officials say

By ABC7.com staff
Orange County has confirmed its first presumptive case of monkeypox, public health officials announced Thursday.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said the case is still awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said the presumed infected person is already in isolation "and exposed contacts are in the process to receive post exposure prophylaxis vaccination."

No other details were given about the patient or where they contracted the disease.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
