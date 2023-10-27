OC security guard shot in Laguna Hills remains in critical condition

Larry Rojas had only been working as a security guard in the Nellie Gail Ranch neighborhood for two months when he was shot. Now, his family is seeking justice.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- More than a week has gone by since Larry Rojas was shot while sitting in his work car in the Nellie Gail Ranch neighborhood of Laguna Hills.

His older brother, Marcos Rojas, said Larry is sedated in the hospital and remains in critical condition.

"One thing is for certain, my brother will never be the same man again," Marcos exclaimed.

Orange County Sheriff's investigators arrested 32-year-old Matthew Pickens at his home shortly after the shooting. He has since been booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Marcos said his brother had been working as a security guard in that community for only two months. Right now, the motive behind the shooting is unknown, but Marcos believes Larry and the suspect exchanged words.

"The nature of the conversation ... we don't know," Marcos said. "At which point Matthew pulled out a gun, that he was already carrying from my understanding, and shot my brother four times, including once in the back of the head."

Marcos fears his brother may have suffered brain damage. He's heartbroken thinking that Larry's goals of becoming a police officer may never come true.

"He's always been a kind-hearted man and always looking out for the best interests of others. Never selfish. Always helping out wherever he could with family and friends," said Marcos.

Also, he said his parents and Larry's wife are devastated by this senseless act of violence that has changed their lives forever.

"As being his older brother, I feel I have a duty to bring this person to justice who did this to my brother," Marcos said.

Pickens is set to appear in court on Friday.

Larry's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help him as he continues to fight for his.