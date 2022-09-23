Orange County phlebotomist accused of molesting women while they donated blood

Investigators say an 18-year old woman claims the man touched her in a sexual manner as she gave blood in Aliso Viejo.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A phlebotomist in Orange County is being accused of molesting women while they donated blood and investigators believe there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

Jose Farias, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of battery, the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced.

Investigators say an 18-year old woman claims Farias touched her in a sexual manner as she gave blood at a lab in Aliso Viejo last month.

Earlier this week, a 30-year-old woman came forward with a similar allegation, authorities said.

"Due to Farias' access to patients who came for blood draws, investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking the for the public's help," said the sheriff's department in a tweet.

Farias has since been released from jail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7419.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or on their website.