3 former Rosemead High School students sue district, alleging decades of sexual abuse

The women are calling for an investigation into the alleged "rampant sexual abuse" at the school and within the district.

The women are calling for an investigation into the alleged "rampant sexual abuse" at the school and within the district.

The women are calling for an investigation into the alleged "rampant sexual abuse" at the school and within the district.

The women are calling for an investigation into the alleged "rampant sexual abuse" at the school and within the district.

The women are calling for an investigation into the alleged "rampant sexual abuse" at the school and within the district.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three women are suing the El Monte Union High School District, claiming they were sexually abused while they were students at Rosemead High School.

"It's hard to stand up. It's hard to come forward," said Jane C.H. Doe. The women claim they were victims of sexual assault by various EMUHSD staff.

They're calling on the California Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education to investigate the alleged "rampant sexual abuse" at the school and within the district.

Another woman, identified only as Jane J.L. Doe, said her tennis coach abused her when she was 14.

"He tried to keep the relationship a secret from my family by taking me to locations far away from Rosemead, or dropping me off a few blocks from where I live," she said. "However, other staff members at Rosemead High were complicit in the knowledge of the relationship."

The women, who did not want to be identified, held a press conference Wednesday, saying they filed the lawsuit for other students.

"We're here. We want to be your voice. We want to get you justice," said the third woman, identified as Jane D.C. Doe.

The women were students at Rosemead High School about 15 years ago. They said for a long time, they were afraid to come forward.

"The threats that you won't be believed is what really stops, at least, like, myself, and a few others that I've talked to, really stopped us from saying anything," said Jane C.H. Doe.

Their attorney said this has been a decades-long issue at the district.

"This school district and Rosemead High School is a safe haven for predators and perpetrators and perverts," said attorney Michael Carrillo.

"They continue to violate the law by not immediately reporting child abuse, but instead conducting their own investigations, which is against the law and not reporting child abuse," he added.

The district issued the following statement following the lawsuit announcement:

"El Monte Union High School District has not been served with a lawsuit and cannot comment on pending litigation. With that said, El Monte Union is deeply committed to the success of its students, and we work diligently to foster positive learning environments and ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all students entrusted to our care. We do not tolerate any behavior that undermines those values and we take swift and decisive action if we suspect student safety is being compromised in any way."

Attorneys don't know how many more former students could be victims. They said some people just aren't comfortable coming forward.