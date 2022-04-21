Orange County median home prices tops $1M for the first time

The county now has 45 of its 83 zip codes averaging seven figures for the average home value.
The latest milestone represents the 15th record high in a two-year, pandemic-era home-buying binge.
Statewide, the median price of a home hit another record high of more than $849,000 in March, driven by a surge in the sale of higher-priced homes, the Realtors Association's data show.
The leaders in home prices continue to be in the San Francisco Bay area, where the median prices in March were $2.28 million in San Mateo County, $2.06 million in San Francisco County, $1.95 million in Santa Clara County and $1.737 million in Marin County.
Orange County prices rose 3.5% from February to March and 22% in a year.
There is a bit of good news for buyers -- the high prices have cooled the spending spree, with March sales down 19% from a year ago.
City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report