Innocent bystander killed during alleged gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was mother of 3

According to police, Maria Del Refugio Mora died of her injuries on Friday.

According to a GoFundMe, 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora leaves behind a husband and three children, all between the ages of 3 and 15.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 36-year-old wife and mother of three children who was struck during a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana last week has died, police announced.

According to police, Maria Del Refugio Mora died of her injuries on Friday.

The shooting, which was caught on surveillance video, unfolded on Dec. 4 in a parking lot on South Main Street.

The video shows people getting out of a white sedan and suddenly opening fire on two young men. Police said they weren't injured, but Mora was struck by the gunfire.

"The circumstances surrounding this shooting are currently being investigated, however detectives believe the motive could be gang related," said the Santa Ana Police Department in a statement. "Detectives are attempting to identify and locate any witnesses who can shed light on this incident."

According to a GoFundMe created for Mora, she was the mother three children, all between the ages of 3 and 15.

"She was a loving wife and mother who adored them so much. Nobody deserved this," read the GoFundMe's description. "She never made it back home to her kids. They didn't even get to say goodbye."

Anyone with information is urged to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at 714-245- 8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.