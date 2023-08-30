Police surrounded a Santa Ana parking lot where a man allegedly armed with a gun was seen pacing back and forth.

Man allegedly armed with gun at Santa Ana parking lot prompts police response, evacuation of stores

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man allegedly armed with a gun in a strip mall parking lot prompted a major police response in Santa Ana Tuesday afternoon as officers tried to get him to surrender.

Law enforcement responded to the parking lot in the area of 17th Street and Old Tustin Avenue after authorities attempted a traffic stop, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspect was seen pacing outside a Hobby Lobby store in the parking lot, and nearby stores were evacuated due to the situation.

Santa Ana police, the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the Orange and Tustin police departments responded to the scene.