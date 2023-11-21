8 years later, OC mom prepares for trial in death of 3-month-old son allegedly killed by father

The 2015 death of baby Tristin Mendez still haunts his mother every day. The boy's father is accused of killing the child and has been in jail ever since, waiting to go to trial.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The tragic death of 3-month-old Tristin Mendez in July 2015 still haunts his mother every day.

"It's been a long eight years," said Ami Garcia.

Garcia was just 14 when Tristin died while on life support after he was found unresponsive with signs of blunt force trauma to the head. Tristin's father, Jordan Mendez, is accused of killing the baby and has been in the Orange County Jail ever since, waiting to go to trial.

According to court documents, Mendez's defense attorney has asked for a continuance in the case multiple times, which a judge has granted.

"I shouldn't have to put my life on hold every time for court because he's not ready," Garcia said. "I feel like Tristin should have gotten justice a long time ago, and he should have been able to be at peace. I don't feel like he's going to be able to be at peace until Jordan is sentenced."

Ami is now 22 and a mom to two children, 4-year-old Chance and 5-month-old Trinity, who was named after her brother Tristin.

She said her family can't move on until Tristin gets the justice he deserves.

"He's gotten swept under the rug this whole eight years. I feel he's kind of just been put on the back burner as if his life didn't matter, and it does, and it did," Garcia said.

Mendez's trial is scheduled to start next month.

Kimberly Edds, the public information officer for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, said they've been ready to go to trial.

"We remain hopeful Judge King will not entertain any additional delays by the defense and that the defendant can finally be tried as scheduled in December to be held accountable for the tragic death of baby Tristin."