OC School of the Arts declared clear after bomb squad response to telephone threat

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, January 25, 2024 12:47AM
Bomb squad searching OC School of the Arts after telephone threat
Students and staff were evacuated from the building shortly after a male caller claimed a bomb was on campus.
KABC

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana was evacuated for about two hours Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in to campus, officials say.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building shortly after the threat was called in at 2:14 p.m., police say. The male caller said there was a bomb somewhere on campus.

The Orange County bomb squad responded with K-9 units to search the building.

They found no indication of an actual explosive device and the campus was cleared for return shortly after 4 p.m.

