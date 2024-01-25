OC School of the Arts declared clear after bomb squad response to telephone threat

Students and staff were evacuated from the building shortly after a male caller claimed a bomb was on campus.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building shortly after a male caller claimed a bomb was on campus.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building shortly after a male caller claimed a bomb was on campus.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building shortly after a male caller claimed a bomb was on campus.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana was evacuated for about two hours Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in to campus, officials say.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building shortly after the threat was called in at 2:14 p.m., police say. The male caller said there was a bomb somewhere on campus.

The Orange County bomb squad responded with K-9 units to search the building.

They found no indication of an actual explosive device and the campus was cleared for return shortly after 4 p.m.