Caught on video: Person hit by driver, car circles ring of fire during street takeovers across OC

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County saw several street takeovers overnight, including a violent incident that was caught on camera in Buena Park.

Footage shows one spectator being hit by a driver in the middle of the intersection at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard late Thursday night. Details about the person's condition were not known, but the video illustrates how dangerous street takeovers can be.

A similar incident happened to another person in San Francisco just a few days ago.

Other dangerous takeovers were reported in Anaheim and Costa Mesa overnight.

Video taken at one of the scenes shows a driver circling a ring of fire burning in the middle of the intersection.

Officers with the Costa Mesa Police Department responded to the intersection of Red Hill Avenue and Kalmus Drive around 1:08 a.m. but the scene was already cleared.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.