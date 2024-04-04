OC Supervisor Katrina Foley to undergo skin cancer procedures

"Advice to the 21 year old me ... wear sunscreen & never sun your face!" she wrote on X.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley has announced she will undergo a pair of outpatient surgeries to treat skin cancer on her lip and nose, and will back away from public events Thursday and for "the next few weeks.''

"Unfortunately, I once again must undergo two separate Mohs surgeries for Basal cell carcinoma on my lip and nose from sun exposure,'' she said in a statement. "To focus on recovery, I plan to refrain from community events and public meetings throughout the next few weeks, including the April 9th Board of Supervisors meeting.''

She said the first procedure was scheduled for Tuesday, and the second on April 16.

"In between these two outpatient procedures and during their recovery periods I will work from home,'' she said. "Our District 5 office and staff remain open and available to assist residents and local businesses.''

Foley underwent a similar procedure in 2022, and said at the time she had four other previous procedures.

"Like many Southern California teens, I loved spending days at the beach and by the pool, unaware of the dangers of prolonged sun exposure without sunscreen,'' Foley said in her statement Tuesday. "I encourage everyone, especially our youth, to wear sunscreen and cover up when having fun under the sun. You won't regret wearing sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat.

"These latest procedures underscore the importance of skin cancer prevention as part of regular health checkups with your doctor or dermatologist. Fortunately, Orange County is home to world-class cancer prevention, research and treatment.''

