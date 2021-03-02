Coronavirus Orange County

Orange County moving closer to less restrictive red tier, which allows more businesses to reopen

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County on Tuesday may find itself close to the less-restrictive red tier in the state's program for reopening the economy.

Several counties across the state have been in the purple tier since before the winter holidays. But declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are providing some hope.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday hinted that seven counties are expected to join the red tier this week.

Currently, all of Southern California is in the most restrictive purple tier. But Orange County is one of those seven poised to meet the required metrics to move into the next tier, giving the green light for more businesses to reopen.

The county's test positivity rate -- which is reported weekly on Tuesdays -- improved to 5.4% last week from 7.8% the previous week, and the adjusted case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag improved from 20.7 to 11.9.

To move up to a less-restrictive tier, though, a county must stay within the required metrics for at least two weeks. To get to the red tier, the county has to have a case rate per 100,000 population of 4 to 7, a positivity rate of 5% to 8% and a Health Equity Quartile rate of 5.3% to 8%.

See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The red tier allows for many more businesses and organizations to reopen. For instance, retail stores could allow for half capacity instead of 25%, and museums, zoos and aquariums could reopen for indoor activities at 25% capacity, as could movie theaters, gyms and restaurants.

Below is a full breakdown on what can and can't reopen in the red tier:

  • Hair salons: open indoors with modifications
  • Retail: open indoors at 50% capacity
  • Malls: open indoors at 50% capacity and limited food courts
  • Nail salons: open indoors with modifications
  • Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications
  • Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications
  • Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors at 25% capacity
  • Places of worship: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Hotels: open with modifications, plus fitness centers can open at 10% capacity
  • Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity
  • Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Wineries: outdoor only
  • Bars and breweries: closed
  • Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing
  • Cardrooms: outdoor only
  • Non-essential offices: remote work only
  • Professional sports: no live audiences
  • Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after two weeks out of the purple tier
  • Theme parks: must stay closed


City News Service contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countybusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus orange countycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ORANGE COUNTY
Hate crimes against Asian-Americans in OC increase tenfold
Disneyland vaccine site temporarily closes due to supply shortage
Santa Ana vaccination site opens to address immunization racial inequity
OC inches closer to moving into less-restrictive red tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple fatalities reported after crash in Holtville
Drop in new COVID cases, positivity rate in LA County
Man, woman found dead at bottom of San Pedro cliff
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
Roof collapses after fire rips through LA commercial building
Family says they were kicked off flight over toddler without mask
When will CA reach herd immunity? Experts weigh in
Show More
Women discover they're biological siblings while working in restaurant
Judge Salas: 'I'm moving forward, I'm not moving on' after son's murder
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
Suspect runs into Westminster Walmart store after chase ends
1 wounded in 110 Freeway shooting in South LA
More TOP STORIES News