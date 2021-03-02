Orange County moving closer to less restrictive red tier, which allows more businesses to reopen

Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

Retail: open indoors at 50% capacity

Malls: open indoors at 50% capacity and limited food courts

Nail salons: open indoors with modifications

Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications

Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications

Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors at 25% capacity

Places of worship: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Hotels: open with modifications, plus fitness centers can open at 10% capacity

Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity

Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Wineries: outdoor only

Bars and breweries: closed

Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing

Cardrooms: outdoor only

Non-essential offices: remote work only

Professional sports: no live audiences

Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after two weeks out of the purple tier

Theme parks: must stay closed

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County on Tuesday may find itself close to the less-restrictive red tier in the state's program for reopening the economy.Several counties across the state have been in the purple tier since before the winter holidays. But declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are providing some hope.Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday hinted that seven counties are expected to join the red tier this week.Currently, all of Southern California is in the most restrictive purple tier. But Orange County is one of those seven poised to meet the required metrics to move into the next tier, giving the green light for more businesses to reopen.The county's test positivity rate -- which is reported weekly on Tuesdays -- improved to 5.4% last week from 7.8% the previous week, and the adjusted case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag improved from 20.7 to 11.9.To move up to a less-restrictive tier, though, a county must stay within the required metrics for at least two weeks. To get to the red tier, the county has to have a case rate per 100,000 population of 4 to 7, a positivity rate of 5% to 8% and a Health Equity Quartile rate of 5.3% to 8%.The red tier allows for many more businesses and organizations to reopen. For instance, retail stores could allow for half capacity instead of 25%, and museums, zoos and aquariums could reopen for indoor activities at 25% capacity, as could movie theaters, gyms and restaurants.Below is a full breakdown on what can and can't reopen in the red tier: