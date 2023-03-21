24-year-old La Palma woman found dead in Anaheim apartment; ex-boyfriend arrested for murder

A man is accused of killing his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend who was found dead inside an apartment in Anaheim.

Detectives believe the man has assaulted other women in the past.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is accused of killing his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend who was found dead inside an apartment in Anaheim.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, 36-year-old Aaron Romo was arrested for the alleged murder of Mirelle Mateus of La Palma.

Police said officers began receiving reports of "suspicious circumstances" at an apartment in the 1900 block of S. Union Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers then found Mateus dead inside. Details regarding the extent of her injuries were not immediately released.

"Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined that Mateus was murdered and identified Romo as the suspect," read a press release issued by APD.

Detectives confirmed Romo and Mateus were previously in a romantic relationship. They believe Romo has assaulted other women in the past and are asking anyone who may have had previous contact with him to contact authorities.

"Because the investigation is ongoing, detectives have declined to elaborate on evidence or to discuss possible motives," police said.

Romo was arrested in Riverside County and was booked into the Anaheim PD Detention Facility for murder. He's currently being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, March 21.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anaheim PD at 714-321-3669 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS. You can also visit the Orange County Crime Stoppers' website.