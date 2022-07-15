19-year-old charged with murder in high-speed crash that killed 3 passengers in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old man was charged Thursday with three counts of felony murder stemming from a police chase that killed three of his passengers -- a 26-year-old man and a pair of teens -- and injured three others in Orange.

Azarie Dupree Fuller, a resident of Exeter in Tulare County, is accused of killing Dayanara Rebolledo, 14, Dominic McGinley, 17, and Gustavo Castro, 26.

Fuller was also charged with one felony count of evading while driving recklessly and causing death, three felony counts of child endangerment by a caretaker, one misdemeanor count for driving without a valid license, and an infraction for speeding more than 100 mph, according to authorities.

Fuller was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that crashed early Saturday in the area of Glassell Street and Taft Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

Fuller is accused of coming to a "screeching halt" near an Orange police vehicle, making a U-turn, turning his lights off and flying down the street at speeds police say went over 100 mph.

Officers gave chase, but the Nissan soon crashed, hitting guardrails and signal lights at a railroad crossing, flipping over and eventually becoming engulfed in flames.

Three people died in the crash. Three other passengers, including two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were injured in the crash.

Police believe none of the car's seven occupants were wearing seatbelts; Fuller and passengers were all ejected from the vehicle.

A nitrous oxide tank and balloons were found "in and around the vehicle,'' said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

Fuller faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life plus 14 years if convicted on all counts. He remains hospitalized, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 4. His bail is set at $3,550,000.

City News Service contributed to this report.

