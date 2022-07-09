3 killed, 4 hospitalized in fiery rollover crash in Orange; nitrous tank, balloons found at scene

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed and four others, including two juveniles, were injured early Saturday morning in a fiery rollover crash in Orange, police said.At about 2:45 a.m., officers conducting a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Glassell Street spotted a speeding car heading southbound on Glassell Street and "tried to catch up with it,'' said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.When they arrived at Glassell Street and Taft Avenue, the car was engulfed in flames. A nitrous oxide tank and balloons were found "in and around the vehicle,'' McMullin said.The vehicle "hit guardrails and signal lights related to a railroad crossing,'' the sergeant said.Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed four people -- three with critical injuries and one with moderate injuries -- to hospitals, he said.Two of the three critically injured people were juveniles, according to investigators.