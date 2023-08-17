WATCH LIVE

Orange Unified to consider requiring schools to notify parents if child identifies as transgender

Thursday, August 17, 2023 3:38PM
The Orange Unified School District could be the latest in Southern California to require schools to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender.

The new policy will be considered during a school board meeting Thursday evening.

If adopted, the policy would require schools to notify parents in writing within three school days.

Parents would also be notified if their child asks to be called by a different name other than their legal name, or if they use pronouns that don't align with their birth gender.

The Chino Valley and Murrieta Valley school districts have already adopted similar policies. The state attorney general's office is investigating the Chino Valley school board for recently adopting the similar policy.

