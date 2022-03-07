coronavirus test

Americans can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests

EMBED <>More Videos

State of the Union 2022: Watch President Biden's speech

WASHINGTON -- Americans can now order additional free at-home Covid-19 tests supplied by the US government.

As of Monday afternoon, covidtest.gov is accepting online orders for an additional set of four free Covid-19 tests. President Joe Biden announced the second round of free Covid-19 tests last week during his State of the Union address.

In January, the government launched its effort to provide free rapid antigen tests to any household that requested them through that website or by calling 800-232-0233.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The President had announced in December his plan to make half a billion tests available to Americans by mail, as the Omicron variant was surging across the US.

The Biden administration initially made 500 million free tests available, but fewer than 300 million have been ordered, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said.

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.

AP Photo/David Dermer, File



The White House previously said the tests were expected to ship about seven to 12 days after they are requested.

Covid-19 has killed more than 952,000 people and infected about 79.1 million in the United States since January 2020, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

"Let's stop looking at COVID as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: a God-awful disease," Biden said in a tweet following his announcement. "Let's stop seeing each other as enemies -- and start seeing each other for who we really are: fellow Americans."

The White House unveiled a new strategy laying out the next phase of its response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, outlining a vision that involves fewer disruptions to daily life while preparing for the unpredictable potential of another game-changing variant.

CNNWire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingjoe bidenu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19state of the union
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
Nearly half of Biden's 500 million free COVID tests still unclaimed
LA County sees big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
TOP STORIES
Teen killed, 2 others injured in crash off 5 Freeway in Downey
Missing student found dead while on road trip to SoCal
Garcetti set to sign ordinance that will lower speed limits into law
Average LA County gas price hits record high for 29th time in 31 days
Whale rescued in Malibu euthanized due to injuries, officials say
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
Show More
Man behind GameStop mania coming for Bed Bath, Beyond stock
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
USC swim coach resigns amid allegations of abuse toward athletes
'Black and White Sneaker Bandit' behind 8 OC bank robberies, FBI says
More TOP STORIES News