Shocking dashcam video shows motor home with family inside overturn after veering into semi-truck

Thursday, May 11, 2023 5:22PM
A motor home overturned on an Oregon highway after veering into a semi-truck, and the incident was captured on video by the truck's dashcam.

The video shows the moment the motor home drove into the truck's lane, causing it to lose control and flip onto its side.

The RV then scraped across the roadway before coming to a stop overturned on the highway's shoulder.

The 35-year old male driver, a woman and three children all suffered minor injuries.

Police gave the driver a ticket for an unlawful lane change.

The truck driver was unharmed.

